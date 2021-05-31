Analysts Anticipate International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.98 Billion

Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) will post $2.98 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.06 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 148.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full-year sales of $11.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.25 billion to $11.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for International Flavors & Fragrances.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.57.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF opened at $141.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $147.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.