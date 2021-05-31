Analysts Anticipate Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.10 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce sales of $97.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $93.70 million and the highest is $100.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp reported sales of $94.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year sales of $386.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.80 million to $395.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $375.10 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $378.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE BHLB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. 231,570 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,275. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.54. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $27.81. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $284,546.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,117.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.70 per share, with a total value of $118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,287 shares of company stock valued at $719,463. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,273 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,542,000 after purchasing an additional 138,308 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $219,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 25,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.