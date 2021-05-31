Analysts Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report $2.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. AGCO reported sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $10.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,543.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $138.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,798. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.84. AGCO has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.26%.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.