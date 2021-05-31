Analysts Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to Announce $0.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $96.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $86.11 and a 12-month high of $129.01.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 2,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $248,047.92. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,432 shares of company stock worth $1,281,818 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

