Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 95.05% and a negative return on equity of 80.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FOLD shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.26. 2,321,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,564,828. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $25.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $105,455.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn Dorsey Bleil purchased 28,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,709.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,083,109 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $154,213,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,680,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,431,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Finally, Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after buying an additional 1,893,929 shares in the last quarter.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.