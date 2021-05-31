American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Stake Boosted by Center for Financial Planning Inc.

Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in American Tower by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,214,000 after purchasing an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 5.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 672,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,995,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $8,954,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.83.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMT traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.46. 51,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,187,670. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.22. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 58.77%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

