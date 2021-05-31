American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-$79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.
Shares of APEI traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,336. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47.
American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
American Public Education Company Profile
American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.
Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.