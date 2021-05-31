American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.040-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.02 million-$79.66 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.92 million.

Shares of APEI traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,336. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $41.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.79 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $31.47.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APEI shares. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.29.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

