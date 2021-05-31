Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 92.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,545,794 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.22. 7,507,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,403,050. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

