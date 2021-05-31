Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Shares Bought by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 5.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $65.69 on Monday. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $28.06 and a one year high of $68.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.54.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. Research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altra Industrial Motion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,095.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,967. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.