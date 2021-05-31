Altitude Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on June 7th (OTCMKTS:ALTUU)

Altitude Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ALTUU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, June 7th. Altitude Acquisition had issued 26,100,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $261,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

ALTUU opened at $10.15 on Monday. Altitude Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.44.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALTUU. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter worth $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altitude Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

