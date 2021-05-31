AllSafe (ASAFE) Tops One Day Volume of $436.00

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $321,118.77 and approximately $436.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AllSafe alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AllSafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AllSafe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.