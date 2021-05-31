Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,280,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,700 shares during the quarter. Alliant Energy makes up approximately 1.7% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $123,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Shares of LNT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 87,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,587. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

