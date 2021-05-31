Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.69 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALHC. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $267.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.70 million. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, Director Warburg Pincus Llc sold 716,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $12,060,781.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

