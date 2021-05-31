Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.96. 10,401,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,261,904. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $196.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $578.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CLSA cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.