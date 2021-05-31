Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Receives $181.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.60.

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $178.26 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $149.62 and a twelve month high of $181.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.85. The company has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 59.73%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Stephen Richardson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.41, for a total transaction of $1,664,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 201,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,475,534.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,265 shares of company stock worth $9,675,951 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,411,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 66,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 87,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,818 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

