Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Separately, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

NYSE AIN traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.35. The stock had a trading volume of 113,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,717. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average is $78.86. Albany International has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $92.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Albany International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,729 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Albany International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Albany International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

