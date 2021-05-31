AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Price Target Increased to GBX 360 by Analysts at Barclays

AJ Bell (LON:AJB) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get AJ Bell alerts:

AJB stock traded down GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 424.20 ($5.54). The stock had a trading volume of 702,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,900. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 439.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 436.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.64, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. AJ Bell has a 52 week low of GBX 367 ($4.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a PE ratio of 37.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a GBX 2.46 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

About AJ Bell

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AJ Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AJ Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.