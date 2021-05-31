Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.25 million-$19.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.59 million.

Shares of AIRG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. 90,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. Airgain has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market cap of $209.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIRG. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.40.

In other Airgain news, SVP Morad Sbahi acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $63,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jacob Suen acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

