Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.040-0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.25 million-$19.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.59 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airgain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Airgain from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airgain has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ AIRG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 90,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,560. Airgain has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $209.16 million, a P/E ratio of -99.25 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, SVP Morad Sbahi purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $63,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director James K. Sims sold 20,000 shares of Airgain stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $466,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

