Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EADSY stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Airbus has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.08 and a beta of 1.86.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.