Aion (AION) Trading Up 37.6% Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Aion has a market capitalization of $96.63 million and $5.95 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aion has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,072.18 or 1.00543405 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00011046 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.72 or 0.01119716 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.44 or 0.00427669 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $187.44 or 0.00522439 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00084557 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004258 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

