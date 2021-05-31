Agora (NASDAQ:API) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agora (NASDAQ:API) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $178 million-$182 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.26 million.

NASDAQ:API opened at $44.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion and a PE ratio of -9.25. Agora has a 52-week low of $33.60 and a 52-week high of $114.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.14.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agora will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on API. Nomura assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Agora in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Macquarie dropped their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

