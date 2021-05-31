Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $144.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilent’s fiscal second-quarter results were driven by strong growth across all regions served and end-markets. Further, growth in the LSAG segment contributed well. Strong momentum across ACG and DGG segments was also a positive. Notably, growth in the pharmaceutical market on solid momentum across both small and large molecule applications is continuously benefiting the company. Strength in Cell Analysis, Liquid Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry platforms is another positive. The company’s focus on aligning investments toward growth avenues and innovative high-margin product launches is a tailwind. The stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, COVID-19-led disruptions and currency headwinds remain overhangs. Also, macro weakness in some regions and higher expenses remain serious risks.”

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on A. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.69.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $138.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $83.71 and a 52 week high of $139.21.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares in the company, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 708,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

