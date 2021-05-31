Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGPYY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Agile Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Agile Group stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60. Agile Group has a 1 year low of $64.95 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $7.0881 per share. This represents a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.00%.

About Agile Group

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

