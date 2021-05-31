ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGESY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ageas SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of AGESY opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.83. ageas SA/NV has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $65.59.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $2.259 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. ageas SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 31.65%.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities.

