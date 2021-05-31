Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ADYEN. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €940.00 ($1,105.88).

