Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,761 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 44.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Palmer Knight Co boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $159.70 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.42 and a 12 month high of $162.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.44%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

