Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) & Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Financial Comparison

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Clean Energy Pathways (OTCMKTS:CPWY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Advanced Energy Industries and Clean Energy Pathways, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Energy Industries 0 2 5 0 2.71 Clean Energy Pathways 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advanced Energy Industries presently has a consensus price target of $118.33, indicating a potential upside of 16.00%. Given Advanced Energy Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Advanced Energy Industries is more favorable than Clean Energy Pathways.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Energy Industries has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clean Energy Pathways has a beta of 4.18, indicating that its stock price is 318% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Clean Energy Pathways’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy Industries 10.69% 26.01% 12.44% Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Clean Energy Pathways’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy Industries $1.42 billion 2.77 $134.68 million $4.99 20.44 Clean Energy Pathways N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advanced Energy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Pathways.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries beats Clean Energy Pathways on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation. The company also provides power control modules and thermal instrumentation products for rapid thermal processing, chemical vapor deposition, crystal growing, and other semiconductor and adjacent thin film applications, as well as in chemical processing, metal and glass manufacturing, and other general industrial power applications; high voltage DC-DC products for semiconductor wafer processing and metrology, electrostatic clamping of substrates, scientific instrumentation, mass spectrometry, and analytical X-ray systems for industrial and analytical applications; and low voltage DC-DC board mounted solutions for use in healthcare, telecommunications, test and measurement, instrumentation, and industrial equipment applications, as well as distributed power in server and storage systems. In addition, it offers gas detection and monitoring products for the automotive, energy, environmental control, aerospace, medical, and research industries; and embedded power products for medical equipment or IEC 60950-1 for information technology equipment. Further, it offers conversions, upgrades, and refurbishments and used equipment to companies, as well as repair services. The company provides its products through a direct sales force, independent sales representatives, channel partners, and distributors. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Clean Energy Pathways

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. operates as a multifaceted development-stage alternative energy company. It focuses on developing fossil fuel replacements utilizing clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation, and solar thermal application for heating water in commercial and residential applications; and LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting. It is also working to develop carbon neutral organic fertilizers. The company was formerly known as XcelPlus Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. in August 2010. Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. is based in Buffalo, Wyoming.

