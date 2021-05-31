Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.35% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $56,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $5,513,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,174 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $102.01 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.17 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.77. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

