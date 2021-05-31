Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is a commercial-stage biotech company. It develops and commercializes immune-driven clinical products to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. The company’s product pipeline includes immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ and cellular therapy which are in clinical stage. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.40.

ADPT stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.85. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 0.25. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,776,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,452,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 693,122 shares of company stock valued at $27,660,704. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $48,953,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

