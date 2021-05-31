AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.91 Million

AC Milan Fan Token (CURRENCY:ACM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One AC Milan Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for about $7.46 or 0.00020783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AC Milan Fan Token has a market capitalization of $14.91 million and $2.90 million worth of AC Milan Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AC Milan Fan Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token Profile

AC Milan Fan Token (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. AC Milan Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,157 coins. AC Milan Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling AC Milan Fan Token

