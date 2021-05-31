AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will report $2.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12. AbbVie reported earnings per share of $2.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.50 to $12.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $13.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.59 to $14.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.31.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $113.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.46. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.28.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

