A.G. BARR’s (BAG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAG. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.73) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.17) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a report on Friday.

Shares of A.G. BARR stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) on Friday, reaching GBX 522 ($6.82). 126,575 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,256. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 520.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 507.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £584.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. A.G. BARR has a fifty-two week low of GBX 369 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.19).

In other news, insider Jonathan David Kemp bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 495 ($6.47) per share, for a total transaction of £39,600 ($51,737.65). Insiders acquired 8,088 shares of company stock worth $4,005,170 in the last 90 days.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. The company provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

