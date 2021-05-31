8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to post $142.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.54 million and the lowest is $142.02 million. 8X8 reported sales of $121.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $604.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $596.98 million to $620.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $705.86 million, with estimates ranging from $686.90 million to $750.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.21.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $23.55 on Friday. 8X8 has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.94.

In related news, EVP Steve Seger sold 4,402 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $147,599.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock valued at $416,421 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 32,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 272,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 111,053 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,251 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

