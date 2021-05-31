$8.74 Million in Sales Expected for Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post $8.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.29 million and the lowest is $8.00 million. Epizyme reported sales of $2.47 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year sales of $44.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.10 million to $51.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $104.61 million, with estimates ranging from $74.50 million to $122.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. The business’s revenue was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

In other news, Director David M. Mott bought 28,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,983.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 47,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Epizyme by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Epizyme by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Epizyme by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPZM stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,949. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $839.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73.

Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

