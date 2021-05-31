$6.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report $6.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.18 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $6.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $24.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.43 billion to $24.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $24.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. TheStreet upgraded Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,402,000 after acquiring an additional 793,118 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rite Aid by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,995 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 12.7% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,029,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 116,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 231,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rite Aid by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rite Aid stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 1,575,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,256. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Rite Aid has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.