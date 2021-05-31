$593.24 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will announce sales of $593.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $614.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $579.80 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $377.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.88.

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $42.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $42.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 632,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after buying an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 27.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 66,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Allison Transmission by 3,983.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 914,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,400,000 after purchasing an additional 892,192 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $215,000.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

