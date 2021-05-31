58,730 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Acquired by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 58,730 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,331,740 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,539,000 after buying an additional 1,277,392 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 495,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,116,000 after purchasing an additional 59,768 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after purchasing an additional 74,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 34,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,039 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

In other Callon Petroleum news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $529,132. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.45.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The company had revenue of $359.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

