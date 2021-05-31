4,800 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1,248.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $65.36 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MET. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.79.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

