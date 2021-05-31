41,749 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 41,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 20.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,790,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Darling Ingredients from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $68.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

