$35.62 Million in Sales Expected for SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report sales of $35.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.83 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.40 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $28.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full-year sales of $145.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $141.18 million to $149.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $155.02 million, with estimates ranging from $152.15 million to $157.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,883,000 after buying an additional 67,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLR Investment in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLRC traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. 373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,762. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

