1World (1WO) Price Hits $0.0858 on Top Exchanges

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. 1World has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $7,988.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0858 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, 1World has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1World Coin Profile

1WO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

