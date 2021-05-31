1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Short Interest Up 68.2% in May

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 216,500 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the April 29th total of 128,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

FCCY stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.61 million, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.47.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 68.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.