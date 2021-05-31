$167.82 Million in Sales Expected for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post $167.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.19 million to $174.50 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year sales of $679.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $609.43 million to $730.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $708.23 million, with estimates ranging from $635.37 million to $801.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07.

AIRC has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

Shares of AIRC opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a PE ratio of 26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.42%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,118.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $711,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,935 shares of company stock worth $1,158,665 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $97,300,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,343,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,361,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,627,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,703,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

