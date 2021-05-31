$107.02 Million in Sales Expected for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will announce sales of $107.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.00 million and the highest is $107.04 million. Rambus reported sales of $103.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year sales of $442.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.50 million to $442.85 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $485.78 million, with estimates ranging from $480.35 million to $491.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

RMBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Rambus from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of RMBS traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,114. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.05. Rambus has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $22.30.

In other news, insider Keith A. Jones sold 10,432 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,173. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at $28,507,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 34.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the first quarter valued at $14,174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,910,000 after buying an additional 635,760 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

