$1.83 Billion in Sales Expected for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.82 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. The Hershey posted sales of $1.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full-year sales of $8.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.70 billion to $8.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $173.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $125.50 and a 1 year high of $175.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $4,556,865. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 10,440.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 228,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

