$0.91 EPS Expected for First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. First Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 167.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 28.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,233,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,140,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 790,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,407,000 after buying an additional 26,225 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 790,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,753,000 after buying an additional 205,574 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,939,000 after buying an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 485,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,126,000 after buying an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.37. The company had a trading volume of 53,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $48.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

