-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kura Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Kura Oncology reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Oncology will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kura Oncology.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04).

KURA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.73.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 85,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 24.29 and a quick ratio of 24.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.91. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

