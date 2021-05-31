-$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Euronav reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 136%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35). Euronav had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 19.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf lowered Euronav from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Euronav in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. ING Group downgraded Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Euronav has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Euronav by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth $28,008,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Euronav by 41.4% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Euronav by 17.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 41,180 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EURN opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Euronav’s payout ratio is 3.56%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

