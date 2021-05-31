-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will report earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). GlycoMimetics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of GLYC opened at $2.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 71.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

